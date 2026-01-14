Delta Govt Boosts MSMEs With N1bn Revolving Loan

Delta State Government yesterday released the sum of one billion naira revolving loan to boost Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Delta State Government is approval of the released sum was consolidated with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the Bank of Industry (BoI) for management of the fund.

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, while addressing the audience during the ceremony at Government House, Asaba, said the initiative was a major milestone in his administration’s quest for inclusive growth and sustainable economic development under the M.O.R.E Agenda of his administration. Oborevwori said.

“Today marks a remarkable moment in our administration’s unwavering commitment to job creation, inclusive growth, and sustainable economic development.”

He said the fund was approved by the State Executive Council in 2025 and designed to address the long-standing challenge of access to affordable finance by MSMEs.

He said MSMEs remain the backbone of any strong economy, accounting for the highest employment rate and serving as key drivers of economic growth.