Delta Govt Begins Disbursement Of 2024/2025 Bursary Awards

The Delta State Bursary and Scholarship Board has announced that the disbursement of the 2024/2025 Students Special Assistance Scheme, popularly known as the Bursary Award, will commence on March 10, 2026.

In a public service announcement issued in Asaba, the Executive Secretary of the Board, Dr Godfrey O. Enita, said the payment is specifically for eligible students of Delta State origin currently enrolled in tertiary institutions across Nigeria who have successfully completed the required registration and verification processes for the 2024/2025 bursary programme.

According to the statement, the scheme forms part of the state government’s continued commitment to supporting the education and welfare of Delta State students studying in various higher institutions across the country.

Dr Enita expressed appreciation to the Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, for his consistent support for students and dedication to advancing educational development in the state.

He noted that the bursary scheme aligns with the governor’s M.O.R.E Agenda, which places significant emphasis on human capital development and educational advancement.

The Board urged all beneficiaries to remain focused on their academic pursuits and to continue upholding the values of excellence, integrity, and pride associated with Delta State in their respective institutions.

The bursary scheme is one of the key educational support programmes of the Delta State Government aimed at easing the financial burden on students and promoting access to quality higher education for indigenes of the state.