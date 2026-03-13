…To Build 25 Divisional Headquarters For State Police, SPU Base

The Delta State Government, on Friday, approved projects worth over ₦400 billion for the construction, rehabilitation, and upgrading of roads and other critical infrastructure across the state, in a move aimed at improving transportation, enhancing security, boosting economic activities, and strengthening connectivity among communities.

The approvals were granted during the State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

Briefing journalists after the State Executive Council meeting, the Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, said the projects span multiple Local Government Areas including Warri South, Warri South-West, Udu, Ughelli North, Ughelli South, Ethiope East, Ethiope West, Aniocha North, Aniocha South, Ika North-East, Ika South, Ndokwa West, Ndokwa East, Bomadi, Burutu, Isoko North, and Isoko South.

On security, Aniagwu disclosed that the state government approved the construction of the Nigeria Police Special Protection Unit (SPU) Base to strengthen security operations in the state.

He said approval was also given for the construction of Police Divisional Headquarters in all 25 Local Government Areas, in anticipation of the Federal Government’s proposed policy on the establishment of state police.

Aniagwu explained that the approvals form part of the administration’s ongoing commitment to enhance security, improve infrastructure and enhanced development across Delta State.

Among other key projects approved is the rehabilitation of the Aghalokpe–SPDC–Adagbrassa–Aragba Road and adjoining streets in Okpe Local Government Area, as well as the rehabilitation and asphalt overlay of Okotomewo/Oviri Court/Adeje Road within the same council.

The council also approved the construction of Barrister Omamuzo Erebe and Eze Akporube Streets in Oshimili North, the reconstruction of failed sections of major roads in Asaba and its environs, and the cutting of the hill at Asaba Airport to improve access and safety.

Additional projects in the state capital include; the construction of Asagba Palace Road, off Nnebisi Road, GBC Murphy Avenue with a spur to Chief Ugwuja Close/Nze Francis Road, off Benin–Asaba Road, as well as the construction of Chris Abudeyi Street and Ogbeeshi Monochie Street.

In Sapele, the government approved the rehabilitation and reconstruction of Powerline Road and the construction of Tutulane/Obodokwu Road.

For the Warri axis, projects include; Reconstruction of Warri Internal Ring Road Phase 2 in Warri South/Uvwie, Rehabilitation of the first 3km Trans-Warri Ode-Itsekiri Road and Access Roads in Ubeji, the construction of Orient Drive off NPA Expressway and Orient Way, off Niger Cat Road in Ekpan, the rehabilitation of Enerhen Police Station Road and Aladja Avenue Road, the construction of Sir Paul Awoboboe Close, resurfacing of River Road in Ekpan, and the construction of Old Okoko Road from Koko Garage to the Lagos Expressway Phase One in Warri North.

In Udu Local Government Area, the council approved the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the Otu-Jeremi/Udu Road from the Warri–Port Harcourt Expressway at ECN Junction to the DSC Expressway, erosion control works along the Ekakpamre/Ekrokpe–Usiefrun/Orhuwhorun roads, and the construction of internal and external roads at Udu Harbour Market.

Other projects in the area include the construction of Igbogidi Road, off Orhuwhorun Road, the Udu Market Access Road, and the construction of Tipper Road leading to the Ethiope River in Obiaruku.

In the Ughelli axis, approved projects include; the extension of Imoniyame Road off Iwhrekpokpor Road in Ughelli North, the construction of Okwagbe internal roads and Imode Street in Ughelli South, and the extension of Olori Road in Ughelli North as well as the construction of internal roads in Patani, Patani Local Government Area.

Major reconstruction projects are also slated for Ethiope East and Ethiope West, including the reconstruction of the Eku–Osubi Road Phase Two from Ugolo Junction to Eku, the construction of Chief Ogefere Street, Eseme Street and Oswotu Close in Abraka, the reconstruction of sections of the Jesse–Boboroko Road, and the construction of Direct Labour Agency Road in Oghara.

In Ika North-East and Ika South, projects approved include; the construction of Asuen Road in Owa-Ekei, Obi Ifeanayi Chukwu Road in Mbiri, Idumuigwe Road and Ogebe-Aku Road in Akumazi, Ugbala Road in Owa-Alero, and the construction and rehabilitation of the Ekuku–Agbor/Okpe–Abavo Road Phase Two.

For the riverine areas, the government approved the construction of Macaulay and Mitubiri Roads in Bomadi, internal roads in Odimodi and Ogulagha communities in Burutu, and the construction of the Torugbene–Ojobo Road with a spur to Ojobo Town.

Projects approved in Isoko North and Isoko South include the construction of Emese Road in Urude community, the reconstruction of Otor-Igho Township Road, the construction of Godwin Ogorugba, Eduje and Matthew Enarube Streets in Otor-Igho, and the reconstruction of the Oteri–Igbide – Emede Road.

In Ndokwa East and Ndokwa West, the government approved the construction of Ogbedigbo Afọr Road with a spur to Obi Palace Road, the reconstruction of Ebendo–Iyasele–Ashaka Road, the construction of Ogbe-Ogume–Ebendo Road Phase One, and access roads into the Kwale Free Trade Zone.

Beyond road infrastructure, Aniagwu said the council also approved the construction of male and female hostels in state-owned universities, the renovation of some magistrate courts across the state, as well as the renovation of area and district customary courts.

The government also approved the construction of five judges’ quarters in Osubi, Okpe Local Government Area, and prototype judges’ quarters with auxiliary facilities in Asaba to improve the welfare and working conditions of members of the judiciary.

Additionally, the council approved the completion of the Senate/Administrative Building at Delta State University, Abraka, which is expected to enhance administrative efficiency at the institution.

The commissioner, who was flanked by the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Ekemejero Ohwovoriole (SAN), Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof. Nyerhovwo Tonukari, Commissioner for Housing, Hon. Godknows Angele, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sir Festus Ahon, Technical Assistant to the Governor, Engr Bob Nakpodia, said the approvals reflect the administration’s commitment to strengthening institutions, improving security architecture, and providing modern infrastructure to support effective governance and service delivery across Delta State.