Delta Govt Approves Hostels For Tertiary Institutions

The Delta State Government has approved the construction of male and female hostels across nine state-owned tertiary institutions as part of efforts to address accommodation challenges faced by students.

The State Commissioner for Higher Education, Professor Nyerhovwo Tonukari, disclosed this while briefing journalists at the end of the State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

Professor Tonukari described the decision as a significant step forward for students and their parents, noting that the rising student population in the state’s tertiary institutions has made hostel accommodation a pressing need.

He said recent figures presented during the convocation ceremonies of the three newly established universities in the state showed that the three institutions alone currently have about 40,000 students.

According to him, the growing enrollment has placed enormous pressure on available accommodation facilities within the universities.

Tonukari noted that Delta State University, Abraka currently has more than 35,000 students, while its hostel facilities can only accommodate about 2,000 students, adding that the newer universities have even fewer hostel spaces, capable of housing only a few hundred students.

To address the challenge, the Executive Council approved the construction of two hostel blocks, one for male students and one for female students in each of the nine state owned tertiary institutions.

He said the initiative was part of Governor Oborevwori administration’s effort to significantly reduce accommodation shortages and improve the learning environment for students across the institutions.

The Commissioner further disclosed that the council also approved the reconstruction and completion of the abandoned Senate Building at Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka.

According to him, the project was originally awarded in 2010 but had remained uncompleted for several years before the latest intervention by the state government.

“Today, that building has been approved for reconstruction and completion, which is very good news for the university,” Tonukari said.

Also speaking, the State Commissioner for Housing, Hon. Godknows Angele, assured that the Ministry of Housing would ensure effective supervision and timely delivery of the approved projects.

Angele assured that the ministry would work diligently to ensure that the projects are executed efficiently and delivered within schedule.

The approvals form part of the Delta State Government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen infrastructure development across critical sectors, particularly in education.