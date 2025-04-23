Delta Gov: My Prophecy Has Come To Pass – Ossai

Share

A former Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Ethics and Privileges, Ossai Ossai, has said that his earlier prophecy that Delta State would be taken over by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has finally come to pass.

Ossai, who also chaired the House Committee on Treaties, Protocols and Agreements, made the remark on Wednesday while reacting to the defection of Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, and his predecessor, Ifeanyi Okowa, to the APC.

“Remember I told you that Delta State would soon become APC, and it has just happened. The governor, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, has dumped the PDP and is now with the APC.

“Former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who was the PDP presidential running mate in the 2023 general elections, has also abandoned the PDP for the APC. So, what more is left? The APC is effectively in charge of Delta State as we speak,” Ossai said in a chat with New Telegraph.

Ossai, who represented the Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency of Delta State for three consecutive terms from 2011 to 2023, had defected to the APC in February 2025, citing the need to align with a party he believes is better positioned to serve his constituents, Delta State, and Nigeria as a whole.

He had expressed deep dissatisfaction with the direction of the PDP, describing it as “rudderless, cantankerous, envious, and lacking vision.”

“After deep reflection and wide consultations with my family, political leaders, supporters, and associates, I have decided to resign from the PDP and heed the patriotic call to join the largest progressive family in Africa, the APC,” he stated.

Ossai emphasized that his move was driven by a commitment to good governance and national development.

“I entered politics to work for positive change, to uplift the voiceless, and to attract development to Ndokwa, Delta State, and Nigeria. I believe in sustainable progress that will impact generations to come,” he said.

According to him, his new political home in the APC provides an avenue to further his advocacy for the Ndokwa people and to contribute to national progress under the Renewed Hope administration.

“Political parties are not just platforms for power; they are institutions that shape national development,” he added.

