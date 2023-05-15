Delta Gov-elect: Nobody Good Enough To Be My Enemy

Delta State Governor- elect Sheriff Oborevwori has said nobody is good enough to be his enemy. He said as Governor Ifeanyi Okowa he will never discriminate against any person on the basis of ethnicity, religion, or political affiliation during his tenure.

According to him, the clarification became necessary in the light of the “multifaceted litigation, naked lies and media propaganda that was peddled against his candidature, genuine academic qualifications and enviable personality”.

Oborevwori said his victory at the polls was widely celebrated by a majority of his co-contestants.

Meanwhile, Secretary of the Publicity/Programmes Sub-committee of the Governorship Inauguration Committee Fred Latimore said in Asaba yesterday the candidates of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), for the March 18 governorship poll Great Ogboru and his New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) counterpart Goodnews Agbi had congratulated the governor-elect.