Delta Gets New SSG, COS, CPS, Others

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has approved the appointment of Dr Kingsley Emu, as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG). Prior to this, the Governor also appointed Sir Festus Ahon, the Correspondent of the Vanguard Newspapers in Asaba, as the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to succeed Mr Olise Ifeajika. Also, the governor approved the appointment of Hon. Johnson Erijo as the Chief of Staff (CoS), Senator Emmanuel Aguariavwodo, as the Senior Political Adviser and (Mrs) Lyna Aliya- Ochulor, as the Principal Secretary.

The CPS, Ahon, in a statement in Asaba yesterday said the approval, signed by the Permanent Secretary, Government House Administration, Sir Eddy Ogidi- Gbegbaje, takes immediate effect. While Emu was the former Commissioner for Economic Planning under the administration of the immediate past Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, Erijo was a former member of the state’s House of Assembly, representing Isoko constituency.

Describing the seven Rs as the reconciliation, recalibration, rebirth, re-education, re-industrialisation, reconstruction and rebranding of the state, he pleaded with the governor not to fill his cabinet with recycled, corrupt political jobbers. Otiti also advised Obor- evwori not to let his predecessor choose the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) for him, because that is the government’s engine room, he should remove recycle politicians from his choice of principal office holders, he said.

Those corrupt, recycled characters lobbying to serve have little or nothing to offer Delta State, Many have been in power since 1999, and they have made Delta become one of the poorest states under their watch; they don’t deserve a second chance,” he concluded.