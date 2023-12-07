Delta Fuel & Lubricants Partners 9MOBILE on Purchase Promo

An automotive and lubricants brand, Delta Fuel & Lubricants Petro-Chemical Company, has announced a partnership with 9mobile to reward customers who purchase its Hi-Speed automotive lubricants. Under the partnership, customers who purchase the 4-litre Hi-Speed engine oil product will get a free recharge card of up to N5,000 airtime value, as the recharge card is enclosed in every 4-litre gallon of engine oil and could be retrieved after decanting the engine oil from the container.

The card, according to the firm, can be loaded on any 9mo- bile line to make calls to all networks, for text messaging and for data subscription and can enjoy 9 times the value on the recharge card.

Speaking during the company’s visit to 9mobile to firm up the partnership, the General Manager, Sales and Marketing, Delta Fuel & Lubricants, Chika Omabuike, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating that “our partnership with 9mobile is one which speaks to an innovative synergy between the Petro-Chemical and the telecommunications industries, towards revolutionizing how technology integrates into everyday life.”