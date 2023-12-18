Delta: Four Arrested Over Death Of Two Persons

READ ALSO:

On Sunday night gunmen said to be cruising in a red car had shot Tive Tobi along the Mission Road area of the town, according to an eyewitness who craved anonymity the group of armed gunmen mercilessly attacked him, resulting in his immediate death.

The assailants then quickly fled the scene, leaving behind a sense of fear and confusion in their wake.

Shortly after the initial incident, the gunmen struck again in another part of town, claiming the life of a second victim. Additionally, two other individuals were reported to have sustained gunshot wounds during the violent ordeal.

The motive behind the killings remains unknown at this time, and the police are working diligently to uncover the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident. Residents anxiously await updates on the investigation, as the community grapples with shock and grief.