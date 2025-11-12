Delta First Lady, Education Commissioner To Speak At ‘Train The Trainers Summit’ In Asaba

Delta State First lady Deaconess Tobore Oborevwori, who is the founder of the You Matter Charity Foundation, alongside Dr Ashibogwu Nze Kingsley, Delta State Commissioner for Primary Education, are set to play leading roles at the flag-off of the Train the Trainers Summit in Asaba, a national initiative aimed at equipping parents, teachers, and community leaders with modern strategies to raise confident, values-driven children.

The summit, themed, “Empowering Our Generation NEXT Leaders: Raising Children to Thrive and Lead,” is being hosted by the Duke’s Infant & Child Foundation.

A statement by its convener, Mrs Augusta Anyanwu-Egbom, said the summit presents a unique opportunity to engage educators, caregivers, and community leaders in shaping Nigeria’s future leaders with a strong foundation of moral values, resilience, and leadership skills.

The Train the Trainers Summit is scheduled to flag off in Asaba on November 15, at the South End Event Centre, DBS Road, and continue in Warri on November 16, at the Monarchy Event Centre, Warri-Sapele Road and other centers across Nigeria.