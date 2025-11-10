Delta First Lady, Education Commissioner To Lead Train The Trainers Summit

Deaconess Tobore Oborevwori, wife of the Governor of Delta State and Founder of the You Matter Charity Foundation, alongside Dr Ashibogwu Nze Kingsley, Delta State Commissioner for Primary Education, are set to play leading roles at the flag-off of the Train the Trainers Summit in Asaba, a national initiative aimed at equipping parents, teachers, and community leaders with modern strategies to raise confident, values-driven children.

The Summit, themed “Empowering Our Generation NEXT Leaders: Raising Children to Thrive and Lead,” is being hosted by the Duke’s Infant & Child Foundation.

A statement by its convener, Mrs Augusta Anyanwu-Egbom, revealed that the Summit presents a unique opportunity to engage educators, caregivers, and community leaders in shaping Nigeria’s future leaders with a strong foundation of moral values, resilience, and leadership skills.

The Train the Trainers Summit is scheduled to flag off in Asaba on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at the South End Event Centre, DBS Road, and continue in Warri on Sunday, November 16, 2025, at the Monarchy Event Centre, Warri-Sapele Road. Other centres across Nigeria will be announced in the coming months.

The Summit will feature an impressive lineup of speakers, including Africa’s leading parent coach, Wendy Ologe, Uche Monu, CEO of Silver Crest Educational Services, CSP Omosetemi Agbede-Zuokumor, Co-Initiator of Security Education Advocates (SEA), and other thought leaders in child development and empowerment.

According to the organisers, the Summit aims to foster collaboration among educators, parents, and community leaders, equipping them to instil resilience, leadership, and values in children, thereby shaping a Generation NEXT capable of transforming Nigeria and the world.