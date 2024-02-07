Delta Film Village/Leisure Park: Where funseekers, celebrities flex like kings

Preamble

There is no gainsaying that the Delta Leisure Park and Film Village, is a one-of-a-kind theme park because it boasts exciting facilities to the delight of its numerous patrons. It is located on Anwai Road, along the Government House Way in Asaba, the Delta State capital. Delta State is in the South South zone of the Niger Delta region of Nigeria. The project was one of the star projects of the immediate past Governor of the state, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa. When the former governor inspected the project when it was near completion then, he said the state is already partnering with Nollywood for the management of the Film Village section. The news elated the Nigeria movie producers who lauded the governor over this magnanimity.

N5bn approved for project

The Delta State House of Assembly on January 16, 2020, approved the request by Okowa to construct a N5 billion Film Village and Leisure Park in Asaba. The project was billed to be built along Ugbolu road in Oshimili North Local Government Area. The request was contained in a letter, read during Plenary by the then Speaker, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, who is now governor. He said the state government would provide 30 per cent of the funding of the project, while investors would provide 70 per cent. The then Majority Leader, Hon Tim Owhefere, moved the motion for the House to receive and adopt the letter. The motion was seconded by the member representing Udu Constituency, Hon Peter Uvieijitobor. The request was unanimously adopted by the lawmakers when it was put to voice vote by the Speaker.

The sealed pack

Besides other centres of attraction, including the Mungo Park House and the River Niger Bridge; the pact for the star Leisure Park and Film Village project was sealed in January 2020 in a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) between the state government and NJZC International Construction Nigeria Limited and Sinoma International Company Limited after Okowa assumed office as the Governor in 2016, with the decision to transform the bare land into a tourist site.

The phase of development

Determined to see the project to its fruition, the former governor remained matchless with enabling prospects from the sand-filling of the swampy terrain of about 150,000 square meters, to the erection of the retaining walls around the premises to actively combat the possibility of flooding that the locality is known for. The Architect of the project, Chief Kester Ifeaadi said: “Much more work went into the ground than what can be seen or acknowledged. Much work is required to reclaim the land. The ‘Stronger Delta’ mindset of possibilities and the desire to create worthy legacies simply helped the state government to break through the hurdles.” The former Commissioner for Information, now in-charge of Works (Rural and Riverine Road), Mr Charles Aniagwu, added: “It has been an intense but interesting journey through the developmental phases of the Leisure Park and Film Village project. Today, the project is a one-stop shop for various forms of recreation, creativity, and entertainment.’’

Inauguration

It was a dream come true for Okowa and the people of the state when it was finally commissioned. Former Vice President and Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, commissioned the facility, and it was named after the former First Lady of Nigeria, Late Mrs Maryam Babangida, the wife of the former military President, Ibrahim Babangida. The former governor categorically said the naming of the park after Maryam was to recognise her contributions to Asaba community and the larger society. He lauded the creative industry for its inputs leading to the construction of a Film Village alongside the Leisure Park and Zoo. He said Delta had become the next tourism destination in the country as the park has an amphitheatre, a recreation centre, a water park and swimming pool, a volleyball court, pool, film village, zoo, among others. He said: “We decided to name the park after our great mother because of the impact she made on humanity. And I am glad that her son, Mohammed, is here today to witness the inauguration of the facility.” Before the array of celebrities in the film industry, including Zeb Ejiro, Tony Akposheri, Ali Baba, Francis Agoda, I-go-die, and a host of others, Atiku commended Okowa, who was his running mate during the 2023 presidential election, for contributing to the growth and development of tourism in the country. “What makes this event special is the naming of this place after Mrs. Maryam Babangida. This is because she was a lady who introduced very historic programmes in the lives of our women, particularly the rural women. For those who are not old enough to remember, she was the founder and initiator of Better Life For Rural Women,” Atiku said.

The challenges

Few months after the contract award and the landscaping had begun, COVID-19 swept in. Work slowed down and eventually stopped. As if that was not enough, delayed cargo, financing constraints, inadequate workers and equipment shortage rolled into one another, such that the initial date of February 2021 for completion was truncated. “But the former governor was focused and resolute. The doggedness of the immediate past administration eventually brought the project to light as the news about the wonder land continued to spread like a wide fire. The project stands to list Delta as a top tourist destination in Nigeria, with a massive inflow of people from within and outside the country,” Aniagwu said.

IPOB threat

Shortly after its inauguration, the activities of the adherents of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) enveloped the Ugbolu-Illah axis of the Anwai Road, causing disruption in the free-flow of patronage of the Leisure Park and Film Village. The outrage of members of the proscribed group did not spare the budding station site of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN); it had partially affected its immediate take-off.

King raises the alarm

The Asagba of Asaba, Obi Prof. Chike Edozien, raised the alarm over what he described as ‘dangerous incursion’ of hoodlums suspected to be members of the proscribed IPOB into Asaba, the state capital. The monarch reacted to the protest by residents of Anwai community in Asaba, against the invasion of the locality by suspected adherents of the group to enforce their sit-at-home order, and allegedly killed innocent citizens, appealed to the state government to de-acquire the questionable hectares of land. The monarch said since the Federal Government abandoned the bushy 100 hectares of land, given to it for its failed housing estate project, which has become a hideout for the hoodlums, the land should be taken back for overriding public interest. He disassociated himself from the acquisition, and lamented that the state government failed to involve the palace in the deal in 2007. He said: “The Asagba is the custodian of all land but it is not to my knowledge how the government acquired that land, they did not follow the routine of coming to the palace to acquire that land. “But I am now concerned that the area has become a security issue, and I am completely in support of the state government to de-acquire the land and give it to the community for proper use.” He urged security agencies to deal ruthlessly with any IPOB element that constitutes nuisance in the locality so that residents of the state would continue to live in peace and the Leisure Park and Film Village would boost commerce, industry and tourism in the state.

Gate fee and prices hike

From a typical assessment, it has become a place of sightseeing, entertainment and relaxation as well as pleasure for the rich and members of their families. Shortly after the Inauguration, it was like some months of grace were given to pleasure-seekers. From the entrance gate of the Leisure Park and Film Village to the place of interest for individuals, the prices for permit tickets assumed a dangerous dimension. This development, a fun seeker, Sir Alex Okonkwo said: “Has seriously dwindled the fortune of the amusement park.”

Nightlife

The take-off of the project had turned around the fortunes of the Asaba metropolis as celebrities in movie production have found a dwelling place in the capital city. Hotels, bars, restaurants, eateries and club owners now smile to their banks, owing to the prevailing conductive environment the project portended. Facts and figures have shown since the project was commissioned that 90 per cent of the films being shut as Nigerian movies were produced in Asaba. This is evident in the images of streets, the white and blue taxi colours of Delta, the billboards along the roads of its towns and villages, gigantic buildings and its people on the display screen of the films. Since its inauguration, the place has been the focus of tourism and entertainment industry in the country as it has continued to play host to numerous visitors like the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), the Association of Movie Producers, the Actors Guild of Nigeria, the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria, the Nigerian Army and a host of others, to experience the offerings of the film village and leisure park.

Benefits

Part of the arguments of the former governor was that the project, from its foundation laying ceremony to its completion and inauguration, would provide employment opportunities, both direct and indirect, for the teeming youths of the state. The truth is that since its take-off, it was learnt that over 1,000 youths have been engaged in the place, not counting hundred others that have taken to film production and acting as a means of livelihood. Aniagwu noted: “The benefits, which keep unfolding include massive job creation, a much more actively social environment in the state that had given rise to increased Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and international recognition.’’