The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has strongly condemned the alleged sexual assault and public humiliation of women during a recent community festival in Ozoro, Delta State, describing the incident as a disgrace to the nation.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the NBA President, Afam Osigwe, alongside the Chairperson of the NBA Women’s Forum, Huwaila Muhammad, condemned the actions, stating that the treatment of women reflects the moral state of any society.

According to the association, reports from the event revealed that several women were attacked in broad daylight, forcibly stripped, and sexually violated by groups of young men, while bystanders watched and, in some cases, recorded the incidents.

The NBA described the occurrence as not a cultural celebration but an act of lawlessness, stressing that such behaviour represents extreme gender-based violence and a serious violation of fundamental human rights.

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It noted that the acts contravene provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), including the rights to dignity, personal liberty, and security.

The association further emphasised that no cultural practice or tradition can justify violence against women, insisting that such actions should be treated strictly as criminal offences.

Calling for urgent intervention, the NBA urged the Delta State Government and security agencies to swiftly identify and prosecute all those involved, including individuals who enabled or failed to prevent the attacks.

It also warned that silence or indifference could encourage further abuses, calling on community leaders and organisers of cultural events to ensure that such gatherings uphold respect, safety, and human dignity.

Reiterating its stance, the NBA stated that protecting women is both a legal and moral obligation, warning that Nigeria must not become a place where women fear public humiliation and violence.

The incident, which reportedly occurred during the ‘Alue-Do’ festival on March 19, sparked widespread outrage after disturbing videos circulated on social media.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police Force confirmed that a community leader and several suspects have been arrested, adding that investigations are ongoing and all culprits will face justice.