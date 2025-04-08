Delta Family Petitions PSC, IGP, AIG Over Son’s Alleged Torture To Death In Police Custody

Share

The family of late Paul Obukohwo from Agbarho Community, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, has petitioned the Police Service Commission, the Inspector General of Police, Assistant Inspector General of Police and the Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, over the alleged unlawful torture of their son to death in police custody.

Late Paul Obukohwo, age 24, a singer, had gone to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), office in Asaba to bail his younger brother’s friend, Mr. Prosper Odili, who was arrested by the team led by Officer Shepherd for putting on a camouflage short while on routine patrol.

In a petition by Oghenekohwo E. Odioko’s Chambers to the Commissioner of Police, Delta State, it alleged that Officer Shepherd and his team of Rapid Response Squad, attached to the Delta State Police Command, Asaba, unlawfully detained and killed Paul Obukohwo, for no other sin but for daring to ask the RRS team why Mr. Proser Odili was arrested.

According to the petition, one Ejiro Obukohwo, younger brother to late Paul Obukohwo, was going to work on March 26, 2025 in company of his friend, Prosper Odili, when the RRS unit in their patrol van, stopped and ordered Prosper Odili to enter their vehicle because he was on camouflage short.

The petition also said that other officers led by Officer Shepherd, having arrested Prosper Odili, took him to his house for search without search warrant. It was at that point that late Paul Obukohwo asked the RRS team the offence Odili committed.

They declined comment but rather vowed to deal with late Obukohwo for daring to ask them questions. According to the petition, it was when the RRS team was taking Mr. Prosper Odili on handcuffed since they couldn’t find anything incriminating in his house to their station that they said they are waiting for late Paul Obukohwo to tell them (RRS team) who gave him the effrontery to question them why Mr. Prosper Odili was arrested.

However, the Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, had reportedly said that late Paul Obukohwo died of low blood sugar.

