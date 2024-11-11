Delta EXCO Approves N936bn Proposed Budget For 2025

Share

The Delta State Executive Council (EXCO), on Monday, approved a proposed budget of N936 billion for the 2025 fiscal year.

Briefing newsmen after the Exco meeting presided over by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, the State Commissioner for Economic Planning, Mr Sonny Ekedayen, said the proposed budget comprised N587.4 billion, representing 62.75 per cent for Capital Expenditure, while N348.7 billion, representing 37.25 per cent, is for recurrent expenditure.

Ekadeyan, who was flanked by Commissioner for Information, Dr Ifeanyi Osuoza, and his counterparts in Works (Rural and Riverine Roads), Mr Charles Aniagwu and Riverine Infrastructure, Hon. Ebikeme Clark, said the 2025 proposed budget was premised on an exchange rate of N1,300 per dollar.

He said: “The budget size is N936,078,818,719 billion, broken down into capital and recurrent components of N587,361,060,084 billion capital, representing 62.75 per cent, while the recurrent component is N348,717,758,635 billion, representing 37.25 per cent.

“This budget reflects our commitment to key sectors with a balanced approach between recurrent and capital expenditures.

“This 2025 proposal is 29.12% larger than the current year’s budget, demonstrating our dedication to advancing the state’s development.

“Our focus areas remain clear: agriculture; support for micro, small, and medium enterprises; youth empowerment; tourism; entertainment; social safety nets through poverty alleviation; physical infrastructure; healthcare; and education.

“While this provides an overview of the proposed budget, it is still subject to review and will be officially transmitted to the State House of Assembly for further deliberation.”

Ekedayen who remarked that the Oborevwori’s administration is anchored on transparency and accountability, added that the 2025 budget will be 100% organically funded without any borrowing.

“A significant portion of the funding will come from the Federal Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) allocations, with our internally generated revenue serving as the secondary source.

“To give a clearer perspective, we anticipate that our Internally Generated Revenue will reach at least N140 billion.

“For the 2025 project proposals, this combination of Federal allocation and internally generated revenue will be the primary sources of funding.”

Also speaking, Commissioner for Information, Dr Ifeanyi Osuoza, said “Exco approved a range of impactful projects that aim to benefit communities across the State.

“With the two-year anniversary on the horizon, the Council emphasized the importance of future-oriented planning.

“Accordingly, all heads of Ministries, Commissioners, and Permanent Secretaries have been directed to ensure rigorous oversight of their respective projects, with a strict mandate for high standards. There is absolutely no tolerance for substandard or incomplete work.

“The Council also confirmed key appointments, including the appointment of HRM, Dr. Greg N. Oputa, as the Obi of Aboh in Ndokwa East, and Professor Epiphany Azinge, SAN, as the Asagba of Asaba Kingdom in Oshimili South Local government area.”

He added that several infrastructure projects were also approved, covering critical areas including the Rehabilitation of Ugwhrughelli/Ehidi road and the construction of Chief Lyn Ivie Akporiche Street, Ughelli North LGA and Amechi Aguisi Street in Asaba.

“We also approved the construction of the oil road/ old Okpe road in Jeddo Okpe Local Government. Exco also approved the construction of Ejeba road extension/Jelink road and the extension/Olomoro road in Isoko South Local Government.”

Commissioner for Works, Rural and Riverine Roads, Mr Charles Aniagwu, disclosed that Exco directed that contractors whose projects had lasted for more than one year without mobilising to the site, would be determined.

He said Exco approved several new roads including the reconstruction of Uzere Asaba-Ase Bridge and adjoining Road in Ndokwa East and Isoko South Local Government Areas of the state.

“Exco also approved six internal roads in Isoko South as well, as Alisimie-Owa-Nta road in Ika North East, while internal roads and drainage were also approved at NYSC Orientation Camp at Issele-Uku in Aniocha North Local Government Area.

“We also approved the construction of access road to the Airforce base at Osubi Airport, Opete Road by Plantation City to Opete Waterside in Udu Local Government Area among others, Aniagwu said”.

He said the approvals were in line with Governor Oborevwori’s desire to open up the communities for businesses.

On his part, Commissioner for Riverine Infrastructure, Hon. Ebikeme Clark said Exco ratified Governor Oborevwori’s approval for the construction of a Model Secondary School in Oporoza and the Construction of the access road to Nigeria Maritime University Okerenkoko both in Warri South-West Local Government Area of the state.

Clark said: “The Nigerian Maritime University is a Federal institution but the Governor deemed it fit to construct the road connecting the temporary site to the permanent site of the university.

“The people of riverine areas are happy with the Governor and they believe that with time he would do more for them.”

