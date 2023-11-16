Delta: Ewu-Urhobo Monarch Gets Staff Of Office

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has called for mutual understanding between traditional rulers and their subjects to sustain the prevailing peace in the state.

The Governor, who presented a Staff of Office to the Ovie of Ewu-Urhobo Kingdom, HRM Clement O. Ikolo, the Urhukpe I, in Ughelli South Local Government Area of state, said his administration relies on traditional institutions to reach out to their subjects about the policies and programmes of government for peaceful co-existence.

Governor Oborevwori, represented by his deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, supported by the Chairman of the Council area, Hon. Richard Kofi, urged monarchs across the state to improve on the sanctity of their exalted stool by leading their people to greater prosperity in an environment marked by peace, love, understanding and mutual respect.

He said, “Be open, accessible and uphold the virtues of justice, fairness and equity in all your dealings with your subjects.

“In everything you do and in every decision you take, place the interest of the majority of your people and the fear of God, above all other considerations”.

He said the state government will continue to rely on the monarchical institution as a veritable medium of reaching out to the people.

He described traditional institutions as a priceless position in any African society, maintaining that “no viable alternative has been found, government will therefore continue to treat the traditional institution as a trustworthy partner in the social, economic and cultural spheres.”

He urged the monarch to ensure a free flow of communication, dialogue and consultation with all segments of his kingdom if he must be truly accepted by his subjects and reciprocate their love.

The monarch assured the people of Ewu Kingdom that he would continue to sustain the legacy of cooperation and trust that he inherited from his ancestors and improve on the enviable attribute of peace, tranquillity and co-operation known in the kingdom.