Delta Enhance Lagos–Atlanta Service With Next-generation Airbus A350-900

Mega carrier, Delta AirLines, is enhancing the travel experience for customers this winter with the deployment of its next-generation Airbus A350-900 and Airbus A330-900neo aircraft on the Lagos to Atlanta route.

The seasonal upgrade is designed to meet the strong demand for travel during the busy winter and holiday period, while offering customers more comfort, an improved onboard experience across all cabins of service, and increased cargo capacity.

Through late November, customers will see the route operated using a mix of A350- 900 and A330-900neo aircraft. From early December, all flights between Lagos and Atlanta are scheduled to be operated exclusively with the A350-900, Delta’s leading long-haul international aircraft.

Operations with these aircraft types will continue throughout the winter season, catering specifically to the surge in holiday travellers and increased cargo demand.

Both the A350-900 and A330-900neo represent Delta’s latest generation of widebody aircraft, featuring the airline’s premium interiors and signature four-cabin experience, Delta One® Suites, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort, and Delta Main.

Each cabin is designed to deliver a superior onboard experience with enhanced privacy, space, and personalised service. “Deploying our A350 and A330-900neo on the Lagos– Atlanta route for the winter season enables Delta to meet growing customer demand while delivering a premium experience our travellers will love,” said Mary Gbobaniyi, Manager, Sales, West Africa.

“The added seat capacity and cargo capability are essential during this period when families reconnect and trade activity intensifies between Nigeria and the United States,” she added.

The Airbus A350-900 is one of Delta’s next-generation aircraft for long-haul operations and one of the most technologically advanced aircraft in the sky.

It offers increased seating capacity, ambient lighting, and quieter cabins designed to reduce fatigue and enhance comfort on long-haul journeys, combined with improved fuel efficiency and expanded cargo capacity, supporting both passenger and freight needs during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.