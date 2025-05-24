Delta Dominates Taekwondo At Gateway Games

Share

Delta State reaffirmed its supremacy in taekwondo by emerging as the overall champion at the 22nd National Sports Festival, tagged the Gateway Games 2024.

The five-day event, held at Ilisan Town Hall, saw the defending champion clinching an impressive haul of five gold, two silver, and four bronze medals.

Delta’s dominance was particularly evident in the Poomsae (demonstration) category, where they secured gold in the male and female team events, as well as the pair event. National champions Olusola Olowookere and Kolade Paul added to the tally with gold medals in the men’s lightweight and middleweight divisions, respectively, helping Delta top the medal table.

Oyo State finished second overall with three gold, four silver, and four bronze medals, while Osun State came third, securing three gold, one silver, and two bronze medals.

Host state Ogun placed fourth with two gold, five silver, and three bronze medals. Bayelsa and Rivers States also claimed two gold medals each, but Bayelsa edged ahead with two silver and six bronze medals, compared to Rivers’ lower medal count.

Speaking on the quality of competition, Victor John, Technical Director of the Nigeria Taekwondo Federation, praised the event’s competitiveness and the emergence of promising new talent.

“I’m excited by the hunger and potential shown by the new athletes. We’ve identified several for the national camp. While many are still raw, with proper training and exposure, they can become world-class competitors,” John said.

