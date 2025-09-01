Delta Dismisses Accusations Of Stoking Ethnic Conflict In Warri

The Delta State Government has dismissed as false and misleading recent allegations by Zik Gbemre, Coordinator of the Niger Delta Peace Coalition (NDPC), accusing Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of stoking ethnic conflict in Warri and politicizing sensitive community issues.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads and Public Information), Charles Aniagwu, Sunday, the government said the accusations were nothing but a campaign of calumny against the Governor and do not reflect his consistent commit ment to peace, unity, and inclusive governance in the state.

“Since assuming office, Governor Oborevwori has prioritized the peaceful coexistence of all ethnic nationalities in Delta State, with particular attention to the unique diversity of Warri and its environs.

“He has consistently engaged traditional rulers, community leaders, and stakeholders to ensure the dark days of ethnic strife never return to our beloved state,” the statement read.

The statement pointed out that at no time did Governor Oborevwori endorse, support, or encourage acts that could be construed as threats to peace or tacit approval of ethnic superiority, insisting that he has played the role of a neutral arbiter and unifier in community matters.

Aniagwu noted that the Governor has repeatedly called for restraint, dialogue, and mutual respect among all communities and recently underscored his commitment to fairness during his State of the State address. He disclosed that security agencies had been directed to investigate reported acts of vandalism or provocation linked to recent incidents in Warri.