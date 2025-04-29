Delta Defection: Ogboru Welcomes Oborevwori, Okowa, Others To APC

Share

The 2019 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Chief Great Ogboru, has welcomed the defunct Delta State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governor Sheriff Oborevwori; former state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and other members to APC.

Ogboru described the entering of Oborevwori, party leaders and members of the PDP into the APC a as historic move not only for APC but for the entire state.

In a statement signed by Ogboru and made available to journalists, he said the decision of the state governor and others to defect to APC signifies a turning point in Delta State political history.

He said: “I welcome His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Elder Sheriff Oborevwori Governor of Delta State, former Governor of Delta State, Sen. Ifeanyis Okawa and other political heavyweights of PDP to the Delta APC. I congratulate them for this decision to our great party APC.” “This is a defining moment for Delta State and Nigeria.

It signifies a turning point in our state’s political history because Oborevwor’s decision will further reunite our people and fasten development and progressive governance in the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.”

