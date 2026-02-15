Delta Dedicates N175bn To Grassroots Devt, Expands Health Sector Investment – Aniagwu

Delta State Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, has said the Oborevwori administration is intensifying efforts to open up rural communities and strengthen healthcare delivery through unprecedented budgetary allocations.

Aniagwu, who spoke on The Morning Show on ARISE News on Sunday, disclosed that the state government has earmarked N7 billion for each of the 25 local government areas in the 2026 budget to address critical grassroots needs.

According to him, the government initially set aside N3 billion per local government amounting to N75 billion, for the expansion of road networks across rural communities.

However, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori approved an additional N4 billion per council to cover interventions in health, education, and other human capital development priorities.

“As I speak to you, every local government in Delta has N7 billion dedicated to it. When you multiply that by 25 local government areas, you are talking about N175 billion strictly for projects at the local level, aside from other state-wide projects,” Aniagwu said.

He explained that the initiative builds on earlier allocations made in previous budgets. In 2024, the state provided N1 billion per local government, which was later increased to N2.1 billion in the 2025 budget after the governor assessed the impact and sought greater results.

“This time around, the governor said we must not only expand rural road networks but also intervene in health, education, and other areas that are peculiar to each local community,” he added.

Aniagwu described the move as unprecedented, stating that no other state in the federation currently dedicates such significant funds directly to local government development.

On healthcare, the commissioner said the enhanced allocations would further complement the over N16 billion already earmarked for the sector, noting that the government’s focus goes beyond infrastructure to include human capital development.

He acknowledged the challenges posed by the migration of medical personnel abroad but said the administration has taken deliberate steps to address the gap.

He however disclosed that more medical personnel have been recruited while additional training programmes are ongoing to address manpower shortages and reduce capital flight in the sector.

He cited the establishment of a College of Health Technology in Ovrode, Isoko North Local Government Area, dedicated to training nurses and other medical professionals.

In addition, he noted that Delta remains the only state in Nigeria with four state-owned universities, which are actively involved in training doctors and other high-level medical personnel.

Aniagwu further revealed that Delta leads the country in contributory health insurance coverage at the subnational level, with over 2.8 million residents enrolled.

“Today, with as little as N7,000, an enrolled person can access medical services in accredited hospitals without having to empty their pockets. Only the Federal Government comes close to our enrollment figures,” he said.

The commissioner also highlighted ongoing renovations of more than 400 dispensaries across the state, as well as the upgrade of general and cottage hospitals.

He disclosed that a new Specialist Hospital is under construction in Osubi, Okpe Local Government Area, to complement existing tertiary facilities in Asaba, Oghara, and Warri.

According to him, the administration has also invested in modern medical equipment, including advanced diagnostic machines such as MRI scanners, which were previously available mostly in private hospitals.

“We are not just building structures; we are equipping them with modern technology and strengthening the manpower needed to run them,” Aniagwu stated.

He emphasized that the Oborevwori administration’s combined focus on grassroots infrastructure, healthcare access, and human capital development is designed to improve living standards and ensure inclusive growth across Delta State.