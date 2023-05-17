Delta Community Tasks Tinubu, Dafinone To Complete Sapele Port

A community in Delta State, Okpe Kingdom, has called on the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, and the senator-elect for Delta Central senatorial district, Ede Dafinone, to ensure the completion of Sapele Port in the next administration.

Speaking at the 93rd Anniversary of the Okpe Union in Lagos, the President General of Okpe Union, Professor Igho Natufe, reiterated the Okpe Kingdom’s long-standing request for the restoration of the Sapele, Warri, and Koko ports.

Professor Natufe said the incoming administration of Tinubu and his cabinet should pay urgent attention to the port.

He said, “The value of these three ports to the Nigerian economy cannot be underestimated. We also request the incoming President and his incoming cabinet to treat as a matter of grave national urgency, the reconstruction of the Benin-Sapele-Warri expressway.”

Professor Natufe praised President Muhammadu Buhari for his recent decision on the teaching of indigenous languages in local government areas across Nigeria.

“This gives credence to our age-long agitation for the teaching of the Okpe Language in all educational institutions situated in the Okpe Kingdom as a critical component of Okpe Identity. We welcome this decision and shall collaborate with other organizations toward its realization in Okpe Nation.

“As a first step in this direction, I am pleased to announce that NEC has instructed the Education and Culture Committee of the Okpe Union to work out the modalities of awarding post-secondary scholarships/bursaries for deserving Okpe nationals to study Okpe Language and Literature to form the nucleus of future Okpe Language teachers in educational institutions in Okpe Nation,” he said.

The Okpe Union President General lamented that since the inception of the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), Okpe has been denied its rightful slots of appointments and award of projects due to the falsity of placing it under the Urhobo appellation

“Let me reassure all Okpe Nationals that the NEC of the Okpe Union shall not rest on its oars to intensify its sensitization activities in Okpe Nation regarding the fact that Okpe is a distinct ethnic nationality, as well as the benefits this recognition bestows on the Okpe Nation.

“Since the inception of the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), Okpe has been denied its rightful slots of appointments and award of projects due to the falsity of placing it under the Urhobo appellation while, for example, the Ijaw, Ika, Isoko, Itsekiri, and Ndokwa ethnic nationalities receive their respective slots, as recognized ethnic nationalities.

“Those internal and external forces that conspire to deny Okpe its rightful place in the comity of ethnic nationalities in Delta State are enemies of the Okpe Nation.”

Natufe also said that efforts are being made by the Okpe Union for the reinstatement and recognition of Okpe as a distinct ethnic nationality in the country.

He said, “As an ethnic nationality that exclusively owns at least two Local Government Areas in Delta State, the Okpe Nation shall immediately be recognized in DESOPADEC and therefore be entitled to an exclusive Commissioner and an Executive Director like our neighbouring oil-producing ethnicities of Delta State.

“The advantages of this include a direct budget for the Okpe Nation, specific slots for different empowerment programmes and policies e.g., bursary awards for Okpe students which they now share with Urhobo students under crass discrimination aided by the falsifiers of Okpe History acting as agents of those afraid of Okpe Identity.

“Because of this fallacy, the oil and gas wells in Okpe Nation are not captured as Okpe. My Dear Brothers and Sisters, in order to rectify this injustice, we shall continue our liaison with the Government of Delta State and the Delta State House of Assembly for the reinstatement and recognition of Okpe as a distinct ethnic nationality. This is a sacred historical mission of the Okpe Union.”