Delta Community Tasks Tinubu, Dafinone On Sapele Port Completion

A community in Delta State, Okpe Kingdom, has called on the President- elect, Bola Tinubu and the Senator-elect for Delta Central, Ede Dafinone, to ensure the completion of Sapele Port in the next administration. Speaking at the 93rd anniversary of the Okpe Union in Lagos, the President General of Okpe Union, Prof. Igho Natufe, reiterated the Okpe Kingdom’s long-standing request for the restoration of the Sapele, Warri, and Koko ports.

Natufe said the incoming administration of Tinubu and his cabinet should pay urgent attention to the port. He said: “The value of these three ports to the Nigerian economy cannot be underestimated. “We also request the in- coming President and his cabinet to treat as a matter of grave national urgency, the reconstruction of the Benin- Sapele-Warri Expressway.”

Natufe lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for his recent decision on the teaching of indigenous languages in local government areas across the country. “This gives credence to our age-long agitation for the teaching of Okpe Language in all educational institutions situated in Okpe Kingdom as a critical component of Okpe Identity.”