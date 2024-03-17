Delta Community Sets Ablaze Hours After Killing Of Solider

Hours after the killings of sixteen Nigerian Army troops on a peacekeeping operation, several homes in the sleepy and coastal Okuoma hamlet in Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State has reportedly caught fire.

According to a statement issued on Saturday by the Director of Information at the Defence Headquarters, Tukur Gusau, the soldiers who include a lieutenant colonel, two majors, a captain, and twelve soldiers were killed on Thursday by some youths.

He said, “The troops of 181 Amphibious Battalion, Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State, while on a peace mission to Okuoma community in BOMADI LGA of Delta State were surrounded by some community youths and killed on Thursday, 14 March 2024,” Gusau said.

In the meantime, an immediate investigation into the incident was ordered by General Christopher Musa, the Chief of Defence Staff.

READ ALSO:

Following the unfortunate incident, a smoke could be seen rising from a few of the community’s buildings in a video that Channels Television had uploaded, while distant flames flashed.

Fearing retaliatory attacks from military forces, a few community members have also left.

In addition to denouncing the event, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori pledged to “fish out” the offenders.