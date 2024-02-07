Delta Command Gets New Police Commissioner

Abaniwonda Surajudeen Olufemi, the newly appointed 22nd Commissioner of Police for Delta State Command on Wednesday assumed office.

CP Olufemi’s deployment to the state command followed the promotion of AIG Wale Abass to the Police Force Headquarters, Abuja.

According to a statement issued by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Bright Edafe, the spokesperson for Delta Police Command, the new police chief was born on February 22, 1966.

The statement claims that Abaniwanda, a native of Epe LGA in Lagos state, graduated from the University of Lagos in 1990 with a Master of Arts in Economics History and a Bachelor of Arts in History in 1987.

On March 18, 1992, he enlisted in the Nigeria Police Force as a member of Cadet ASP Course 17.

After completing his training at the prestigious Police Academy Kaduna, he was assigned to the Kogi State Police Command in November 1995 as a young Assistant Superintendent of Police.

He has worked for the Police Department in a variety of roles.

He was sent on a Peace Keeping Mission to the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 2000 as a trained officer of international standards. In 2008, he was also seconded as the Training Adviser to the United Nations Integrated Office in Sierra Leone (UNIOSIL).

He was assigned as the Area Commander to the Gwagwalada Area Command in 2015, and then in 2017, he was moved to the Oyo State Command to serve as the Area Commander for the Oyo Area Command.

After being promoted to the position of Deputy Commissioner of Police, he was sent to the Department of Operations Force Headquarters in Abuja for administrative duties.

He was the Deputy Commissioner of the Police State Criminal Investigation Department in Kogi State Command.

At Force headquarters in Abuja, he served as the deputy force secretary most recently. In January 2024, he received a promotion to the position of Commissioner of Police and was dispatched to Delta State as the 22nd Commissioner of Police under the Delta State Command.

In order to establish a reign of safety and peace in Delta State, Abaniwonda pledged to strengthen the security measures already in place.

He charged the youth to not allow themselves to be used as a means of committing any crimes, and he advised the public to always cooperate with the police and other security organisations.

Residents were reassured by Abaniwonda that the Command, led by him, would make sure that criminals find it difficult to operate in the State.