Delta Breaks Silence Over Okowa’s EFCC Arrest

Share

The Delta State government yesterday commented on Monday’s arrest of the immediate past Governor Ifeanyi Okowa by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the alleged diversion of N1.3 trillion 13 per cent derivation fund from the federation account between 2015 and 2023.

The Delta State Bureau for Orientation and Communications Director-General Fred Oghenesivbe said his former boss remained innocent until found guilty by court. Oghenesivbe was Okowa’s Governor’s Executive Assistant on Communications between 2017 to May 29, 2023, but was re-appointed by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

He said it was within the purview of the EFCC to invite suspects based on criminal allegations, which may be true or false, but the law recognizes the innocence of all accused persons until proved otherwise.

The governor’s aide said: “There is no cause for alarm. It’s an established procedure in criminal matters to have a suspect arrested based on allegations in the form of a petition to the commission “Arrest is not a proof of guilt and not a judgment by a court of competent jurisdiction.”

Share

Please follow and like us: