Delta begins Warri City Stadium upgrade, set 14 months for completion

The Chairman of the Delta State Sports Commission, Hon. Onoriode Oborevwori has officially handed over the remodelling and upgrade project of the Warri City Stadium to the major contracting firm, Peculiar Ultimate Consult Limited on Thursday.

The formal transfer took place during his visit to the facility, accompanied by officials from the Supervisory Ministry, the Warri South Local Government Chairman, and other key stakeholders.

Addressing journalists at the ceremony, Hon. Oborevwori emphasized the urgency of timely project completion, expressing confidence in the contracting firm’s capability to deliver a world-class sporting complex.

“This stadium upgrade is a major milestone for Delta sports. With the proven track record of Peculiar Ultimate Consult, I have no doubt that this facility will be completed to the highest standards and will serve generations to come,” he stated.

He also expressed gratitude to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for approving and funding the project, urging Warri residents to support the MORE Agenda, which focuses on infrastructural development.

“I sincerely thank our governor for his unwavering commitment to sports development. This project is for every Deltan, regardless of age, gender, or background. Sports unite us, and this facility will further strengthen that bond,” he added.

Providing insight into the stadium’s new features, the Managing Director of Peculiar Ultimate Consult Limited, Mr. Adeleke Olariwaju assured that the project would be completed within 14 months. He described the upgrade as a game-changer for Delta sports, aligning with the governor’s vision of equipping young talents with world-class facilities.

“This will be a multipurpose stadium with two practice pitches, a main bowl, swimming and diving pools, basketball, volleyball, and tennis courts, as well as multipurpose halls for other sporting activities,” he noted.

In their separate remarks, Commissioner of Housing, Hon. Godknows Angele, and Warri South Local Government Chairman, Hon,Weyinmi Isaac Agbateyiniro, commended the state government for prioritizing sports development. They described the project as a groundbreaking initiative that will provide a platform for young athletes to refine their skills and compete at a higher level.

Also present at the event were, the Director General of the Delta State Sports Commission, Mr. Festus Ohwojero, as well as senior officials from the Ministry of Housing and the Sports Commission. The remodeling of Warri City Stadium is expected to reposition it as a leading sports destination in Nigeria, fostering talent and promoting sports excellence in the state.

The Warri City Stadium, which once hosted the 2006 Women’s African Football Championship and the 2009 FIFA U-17 World Cup, previously featured a 20,000-seater capacity with fully covered stands.

