Delta begins remedial work on old Umutu-Eku road

The Delta State Government yesterday started remedial works on the old Umutu- Eku road in the Ukwuani and Ethiope East local government areas to provide an alternative road for the deplorable federal road.

Addressing reporters in Abraka, the Commissioner for Works (Rural and Riverine Roads) Charles Aniagwu said Governor Sheriff Oborevwori decided to intervene because of the challenges facing the users of the failed federal road.

The state government appealed to the Federal Government to reconstruct the entire stretch of the Agbor-Eku-Amukpe road. Aniagwu said: “Governor Sheriff Oborevwori having seen the challenges our people are going through on account of the totally failed federal road that comes from Agbor up to Amukpe roundabout, has decided that we carry out some reasonable remedial work on the Umutu-Eku road.

“This work in particular starts from Umutu to Eku so that our people can now have another option to navigate through this corridor to their different communities such that commerce and their source of livelihoods are not disturbed.

“In doing that we discovered that we also have to deflood this particular corridor and for us to do that it became very necessary for us to construct this fresh road which terminates at the Ethiope River.”

He added: “We are doing it with asphalt overlay of some places or a total reconstruction of some parts of the road and it means we are going to take away the water otherwise the road will not last and Governor Oborevwori is not interested in doing job that we will come back to do again tomorrow.

“As we are carrying out this construction work, we are also pleading with the Federal Government to take steps to repair and reconstruct the Agbor-Eku Road which is in a very terrible and deplorable state.”

Aniagwu praised the Ovie of Oruarivie-Abraka Kingdom HRM Akpomeyoma Majoroh for his cooperation. He said: “I was told you have spoken to your people to remove all obstructions on the way and we can’t thank you enough. Our people cannot continue to go through a very excruciating experience going through the federal road.” The monarch lauded Oborevwori for coming to the aid of the impacted communities and road users. He pledged the cooperation of the community towards successful completion of the road project.