Delta Awards Effurun/sapele Road Reconstruction

The Delta State Government has intervened in the deplorable condition of a critical section of the Warri/Sapele/Benin Road, awarding the reconstruction contract to China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC).

The project, advertised by the State Tenders Board, covers the stretch from the Spare Parts Market U-Turn in Effurun to just after Ohore Junction before Omenta Bridge in Uvwie and Okpe Local Government Areas. It is scheduled for completion within 12 months.

Under the contract, CCECC will reconstruct a total of 10 kilometres, five kilometres on each carriageway, with an expanded width of 11.6 metres, including 2.8-metre shoulders.

The project also features storm water drains, reinforced concrete pavement, and a durable wearing course, at an estimated cost of N35 billion.

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, through his MORE Agenda, has consistently prioritised infrastructure renewal and sustainable urban development.

The reconstruction is expected to ease traffic congestion, improve connectivity, and boost economic activity along one of the busiest gateways into Delta State.

Although the Warri/Sapele/Benin Road is under the jurisdiction of the Federal Government, years of failed sections, gridlock, and frequent accidents have made it a nightmare for commuters and businesses.

The state’s intervention reflects a determination to provide timely relief to motorists and preserve Delta’s status as a commercial hub in the South-South.

By engaging CCECC, a company with a proven record in large-scale road projects, the Oborevwori administration has assured residents and road users that quality and durability will be guaranteed.

The move underscores the governor’s resolve to deliver infrastructure that supports inclusive growth and prosperity, tackling challenges beyond state-owned roads to ensure safer, faster and more reliable access to markets, industries, and neighbouring states.

