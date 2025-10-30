Delta Assembly Passes Anti-Terrorism, Anti-Cultism Bill

The Delta House of Assembly yesterday passed the Anti-terrorism and Anti-cultism (Amendment) Bill 2025. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the bill sought to prohibit terrorism, cultism and the use of bombs in the state.

The executive amendment bill is to provide clearer understanding of the offence of cultism as envisaged by the existing law and for the ease of prosecuting offenders.

The Majority Leader Emeka Nwaobi moved a motion for the suspension of the House Rule 12, Order 80, 82 and 83, to enable the Assembly to take the third reading and its passage.

The motion, which was unanimously adopted when put to a voice vote by t Speaker Dennis Guwor, was seconded by Charles Emetulu (APC-Ndokwa West). Guwor said the bill, when signed into law, would help to prohibit terrorism, cultism and the use of bombs in the state .

The Speaker commended the lawmakers for what he described as their legislative dexterity and commitment to duty.

Guwor noted that the passage of the bill was a testament to their collective desire for the overall wellbeing of Deltans. Besides, the Assembly passed the State Colleges of Education Bill 2025 after passing through its third reading.