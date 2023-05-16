New Telegraph

May 16, 2023
Delta approves residential quarters for DELSUTH doctors

  • 5 mins ago
  • 1 minute read

The Delta State Executive Council yesterday approved the construction of residential quarters to accommodate resident doctors and house officers at Delta State Uni- versity Teaching Hospital (DELSUTH), Oghara. The Commissioner for Information Charles Ani- agwu said this after the Council meeting presided over by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa at Government House.

Aniagwu said the meet- ing also approved the furnishing of the new six-storey High Court complex in Asaba. He said: “In line with the governor’s promise to work till the last day in office, the state Executive Council has approved a number of projects, including the con- struction of 1.2km Ayo Ben Street in Agbor. “The Exco approved the reconstruction of Sokoh Estate Road in Effurun in the Uwvie Local Govern-ment Area.”

The commissioner listed other projects ap- proved as the construction of the Comrade Reuben Izeze Boulevard in Ughelli South Local Government Area andthe construction of Phase V of Okerenkoko township roads in Warri South West.

