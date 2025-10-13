Delta Approves N10bn To Offset Pension Liabilities

Delta Government has approved the disbursement of N10 billion to settle pension liabilities arrears from past administrations in the state.

The state Commissioner for Works, (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, who briefed press, said the approval was part of the decisions reached at the State Executive Council meeting held at Government House, Asaba.. He said the meeting was presided over by the Deputy Governor, Sir Monday Onyeme, adding that Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori was on official engagement outside the state.

Aniagwu was flanked by his counterparts from Economic Planning, Mr. Sonny Ekedayen; Housing, Mr Godknows Angele respectively and the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sir Festus Ahon. He said the council deliberated on several life-impacting memos cutting across social investment, infrastructure, and governance reforms.

According to Aniagwu, the N10 billion disbursement is in fulfillment of governor’s promise to ease the hardship of pensioners and to de- fray inherited pension liabilities. “At today’s meeting, we approved the disbursement of.N10 billion to begin the process of defraying pension arrears.

“A committee has been set up to ensure the funds get to deserving beneficiaries without bias or interference.” He said the move was part of the administration’s broader commitment to improving the welfare of citizens under the M.O.R.E Agenda and making life more livable for senior citizens who had served the state diligently.

The commissioner also said that the council also reviewed timelines for key infrastructure projects, in- cluding two major flyovers in Agbor (Uromi Junction) and Ughelli (Otovwodo Junction), being handled by Julius Berger Nigeria Plc. “The Agbor flyover, initially scheduled for completion in 24 months, has been revised to 18 months, while the Ughelli flyover has been reduced from 24 to 14 months. “These adjustments are aimed at delivering the projects faster to ease movement and boost economic activities”.

He said the council also considered the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) which was presented by the Commissioner for Economic Planning, as part of preparations for the 2026 budget, for onward presentation to the State House of Assembly.

Aniagwu disclosed that govern- ment terminated some non-performing contracts across the state to ensure efficient project delivery and value for money. “Some contractors have failed to meet performance expectations, and since the government prompt- ly mobilizes and pays for certified work, we cannot allow delays or negligence,” he said.