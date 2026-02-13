Delta Approves 2025 Bursary, Scholarships For Students, Children Of Deceased Civil Servants

Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has approved the 2025 bursary awards for Delta State students in public and private tertiary institutions across Nigeria, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to education and student welfare.

The approval also covers scholarship awards for students with disabilities and children of deceased civil servants, as well as financial assistance for Delta State students in the Nigerian Law Schools.

The Executive Secretary of the Delta State Bursary and Scholarship Board, Dr Godfrey Enita, disclosed this on Thursday, February 12, 2026, during a meeting with the national executives of the National Association of Delta State Students (NADESSTU).

Dr. Enita explained that the governor’s gesture was aimed at easing the financial burden on students and their families, particularly in the face of prevailing economic challenges.

He noted that the meeting was convened following concerns raised by the students over the delay in the 2025 bursary payment.

He assured the student leaders that the state government remains committed to fulfilling its obligations and disclosed that the board had commenced processing payments for the approved bursaries and scholarships.

He added that the financial assistance earlier approved by Governor Oborevwori for Delta State students at the Nigerian Law Schools was also being processed.

According to him, a total of 33,064 students will benefit from the 2025 bursary awards.

In addition, 545 children of deceased civil servants and 51 students with disabilities will receive scholarship awards, while 533 Law School students will benefit from the special financial assistance package.

Dr. Enita reiterated that the Oborevwori administration places high premium on education as a critical pillar for sustainable development and human capital advancement in the state.

Responding, the NADESSTU national executives, led by President, Comrade Oweiotu-Ebi Joseph, and Senate President of the Association, Comrade Idiseru Alex, welcomed the development and expressed appreciation to the governor for his continued support to Delta State students.

They described the approval as timely and impactful, noting that it would go a long way in reducing the financial strain faced by many students and their families.

The student leaders also pledged their loyalty and continued support to the Delta State Government, commending Governor Oborevwori for his responsiveness and commitment to the welfare of Deltans.