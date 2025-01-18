Delta appoints consultancy firms for Security Trust Fund take-off

Share

The Delta State government has appointed two consultancy firms to oversee the commencement of its Security Trust Fund, a strategic initiative aimed at bolstering security across the state.

This announcement was made by Mr Samuel Osasa, the Executive Secretary of the Delta State Security Trust Fund, during a press briefing held in Asaba, the state capital.

Speaking to journalists, Mr Osasa disclosed that HideaPlus Consultants and North-South Security Limited have been approved as key partners for the initiative.

These firms will spearhead efforts to raise public awareness and mobilise crucial funding to support the state’s security infrastructure.

He emphasised that the project aligns with Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s directives to adopt a collective approach toward protecting lives and property in Delta State.

Both firms, he noted, are tasked with sensitising the public about the significance of the Security Trust Fund and its role in creating a safer environment for all residents.

He said: “The consultants will also drive fundraising activities aimed at strengthening local security agencies.

“This strategic move is expected to ease the financial burden on the government while enhancing the operational capacity of security forces.”

In his remarks, Mr Tony Pemu, Managing Director and CEO of HideaPlus Consultants, described security as a shared responsibility.

He condemned the negative media narratives surrounding security issues, urging journalists to adopt a more constructive and responsible approach in their reports.

Pemu stressed that positive reporting could support ongoing efforts to improve security in Delta State and Nigeria as a whole.

Similarly, Mr Charles Omordia, Managing Director of North-South Security Limited, highlighted the critical role of technology in advancing security solutions.

He assured that funds raised through the initiative would be invested in cutting-edge technological tools to enhance security operations across the state.

