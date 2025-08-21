Delta APC Women Fight Over N50m ‘Kolanut’ Money

There was fisticuffs among women leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta South Senatorial District over the sharing formula of the ‘kola-nut’ money that was raised at a political function.

The women leaders include female appointees and elected officials from across the senatorial district. The controversial money was provided by the party bigwigs to offset the refreshments, transportation and stipends of the women that attended the event, held at the Isoko South Local Government Secretariat in Oleh.

New Telegraph learnt that the controversial money was raised as donations from politicians and government officials across Delta South to fund the event. But crisis erupted as the women leaders refused to disclose the total amount and how it was expended.

Dissatisfied, women from the eight local government areas of district that demanded transparency, got provoked. An eyewitness, one Lady Overflow, in Oleh town yesterday said “The matter escalated into a protest and a free-for-all.

Windscreens of several cars were smashed, even as event-planners and spectators scamper for safety to avoid being lynched.” She blamed the crisis on greed and preferential treatment.