Delta APC Rejects Imposition Allegations, Defends Transparent Congress Process

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State has firmly rejected allegations of candidate imposition in the ongoing State Congress, describing the claims as false, misleading, and politically motivated.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the State Publicity Secretary, Valentine Onojeghuo Esq, the party dismissed accusations credited to State Chairmanship aspirant, Ebiakpo Ezebri, who alleged that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori imposed a candidate in the congress process.

The party stated that no individual had been imposed as Chairman of the Delta State APC, insisting that the claims were deliberately crafted to misinform members, sow division, and undermine what it described as a transparent and constitutionally guided exercise.

“Let it be stated clearly and without ambiguity: no individual has been imposed as Chairman of the Delta State APC,” the statement read. “These allegations are unfounded and cannot substitute for the clear provisions of the APC Constitution and established democratic procedures.”

The APC leadership emphasized that Governor Oborevwori, as leader of the party in the state, has consistently demonstrated respect for internal democracy, party supremacy, and the rule of law.

It maintained that at no time had the governor interfered with or manipulated the congress process, describing attempts to link his name to the controversy as irresponsible and unacceptable.

Addressing the zoning arrangement for the State Chairman position, the party clarified that the decision to zone the office to Delta South Senatorial District was not the action of any single individual.

Rather, it said the move followed broad consultations involving party leaders, elders, and stakeholders from the three senatorial districts.

According to the statement, the zoning reflects the APC’s commitment to fairness, inclusiveness, balance, and unity within its ranks.

It added that the responsibility for identifying and recommending a candidate rests solely with leaders and stakeholders from Delta South, whose consultations were described as thorough and independent.

“Their recommendation reflects the collective will of Delta South stakeholders not the agenda of any individual,” the statement added.

The party also rejected what it described as a divisive narrative suggesting discrimination between “old” and “new” members, stressing that the date of entry into the party does not limit any member’s right to aspire to leadership positions.

While acknowledging the constitutional right of members to contest, the APC warned against what it termed attempts to distort facts or discredit a legitimate process due to personal ambition.

The statement further assured members that the ongoing congress is being conducted strictly in line with the APC Constitution and national guidelines, with no undue advantage granted to any aspirant.

The party cautioned against the spread of misinformation and actions capable of destabilizing its structures, vowing not to allow unfounded accusations or personal grievances to derail efforts aimed at strengthening internal cohesion.

Calling on aspirants and members to demonstrate discipline, maturity, and respect for party supremacy, the APC stressed that the collective interest of the party must outweigh individual ambitions.

The Delta APC expressed confidence that the outcome of the congress would reflect the will of stakeholders and reinforce its reputation as a party anchored on democracy, fairness, and justice.

The statement concluded with a reaffirmation of the party’s commitment to protecting members’ rights and safeguarding the integrity and credibility of the APC in Delta State.

“APC Renewed Hope for M.O.R.E. Agenda,” the statement added.