Delta APC May Explode Over State Congress – Party Sources

…As members accuse gov of imposing PDP defectors

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State is facing mounting tension ahead of its state congress scheduled for Tuesday, March 3, as party members accuse Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of attempting to impose candidates on the party structure.

Some aggrieved members alleged that the governor has endorsed former members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who recently defected to the APC to occupy key leadership positions in the state.

Party sources claim that the alleged anointed candidate for the position of State Chairman, Hon. Solomon Areyinka, hails from Delta South and previously served as PDP Chairman during Governor Oborevwori’s time in the PDP.

Other key positions, including Deputy Chairman and State Secretary, are also reportedly being zoned to former PDP members.

An APC member from Delta State, who spoke on condition of anonymity, described the move as a violation of the party’s constitution and an affront to long-standing members of the party.

According to the source, the APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, had earlier directed that only long-standing members of the party should be considered for the position of State Chairman.

The source further cited Article 12.10 (Page 29) of the party’s constitution, which stipulates that caucus members must deliberate and reach resolutions on key decisions affecting the state chapter.

He alleged that no caucus meeting was convened and that aspirants who had purchased nomination forms were not consulted.

“This is pure marginalisation,” the source said. “Delta North should produce the next chairman for equity and fairness. The South and Central have both held the position. Prophet Jones Erue from Delta South served as chairman, while the current chairman is from Delta Central.”

He added that failure to respect zoning arrangements could trigger mass defections from the party, particularly in Delta North.

“If they give the chairmanship to someone who has spent less than seven months in the party, there will be serious consequences,” he warned. “There was a directive that the chairman must be an old APC member and should come from Delta North.”

The source also alleged that the governor failed to integrate longstanding APC members into the party structure after his defection, claiming that existing structures were left intact without harmonisation.

In a separate development, another party member accused former Delta State Governor, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, of instigating the crisis, allegedly with the intention of destabilising the APC.

However, the Delta State APC Publicity Secretary, Valentine Onojeghuo, dismissed the allegations of candidate imposition.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the party rejected claims attributed to State Chairmanship aspirant, Ebele Ezebri, who had accused Governor Oborevwori of influencing the congress process.

The party maintained that due process was being followed and that there was no plan to impose any candidate.

With tensions rising and protests reportedly ongoing in Delta North, political observers say the outcome of Tuesday’s congress could significantly shape the future of the APC in Delta State.