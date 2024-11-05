Delta APC Lauds EFCC Over Okowa’s Arrest 

Share

The Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has lauded the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for arresting former Delta State Governor, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa.

The opposition party who spoke on Tuesday described Okowa’s arrest as a significant step in Nigeria’s anti-corruption efforts.

The APC also expressed that Okowa’s arrest demonstrates the government’s commitment to addressing financial mismanagement and corruption across both state and federal levels.

In a statement issued by Delta APC Publicity Secretary, Valentine Onojeghuo in Warri, the party applauded the EFCC and the Federal Government for taking “dlDecisive action” against the former governor.

Okowa, who governed Delta State from 2015 to 2023, was arrested and detained on Monday by the anti-graft agency in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

He was detained after an investigation into his alleged diversion of N1.3 trillion in 13% derivation funds from the federation account during his tenure.

The Delta APC alleged that Okowa’s administration was marred by serious financial misconduct.

Also, questionable contract awards and the diversion of funds were traced to him.

The party cited concerns about Delta State’s high debt profile, which it attributed to Okowa’s “Reckless borrowing spree,” leaving the state with substandard infrastructure despite substantial federal allocations.

The APC statement further highlighted that Okowa’s actions, including alleged financial support for his political ambitions and the establishment of a private bank, indicates the need for accountability among public office holders.

Onojeghuo stressed that the arrest serves as a reminder that no one is above the law, urging the EFCC to extend its investigation to other former governors and public officials.

The party noted that Okowa’s arrest marks a pivotal moment in the fight against corruption.

Additionally, it emphasized that public funds must be used transparently and for the benefit of citizens.

The APC reiterated its support for the current administration’s anti-corruption agenda, affirming that the era of impunity is over in Nigeria’s political landscape.

