Delta APC C’ttee Hails Conduct Of Ward Congresses

The committee overseeing the All Progressives Congress (APC) ward and local government congresses in Delta State has applauded party members for the peaceful and orderly conduct of the exercise.

Addressing journalists at Ward 10 in the Oshimili South LGA, Committee Secretary, Simon Atigwe, said the process was smooth, calm, and well-coordinated.

According to him, the committee toured several wards in Delta South, Delta Central, and Delta North senatorial districts without encountering any disputes or disruptions. He said: “As part of our assignment, we have been moving around the state to assess the situation on the ground.

“From Delta South to Delta Central, and now here in Delta North at Ward 10, Oshimili South, what we have seen has been com- mendable.” Atigwe said they inter- acted with party members and stakeholders in different wards, with no issues requiring intervention.

He said: “There has been no cause for concern anywhere we visited. The process has been seamless and orderly.” He saluted party faithful for their maturity, discipline, and impressive turnout, stating that the unity displayed during the congress reflects the growing strength of the APC in Delta.

Looking ahead to the 2027 general election, Atigwe expressed optimism about the party’s prospects, saying the unity in the state signals a successful outing for the APC. Oshimili South LGA Chairman, Kelvin Ezenyili, also expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the congress in the area.

Delta APC Chairman, Omeni Sobotie, said the party had achieved about 95 per cent integration and alignment since April 28, 2025, when Governor Sheriff Oborevwori joined the APC and assumed leadership of the party in the state.

He attributed the successful integration process to the governor’s leadership style, describing him as visionary and result-driven and urged the congress committee to ensure that all processes remain credible and in line with the party’s guidelines. At Ward 2, Owa-Alero, in the Ika North East LGA, former governor Ifeanyi Okowa praised the APC leadership for adopting the consensus method in selecting ward executives.

Okowa, who participated alongside his daughter, a member of the Delta State House of Assembly, voted for consensus candidates for ward chairman and other officers. In Ward 7, Akumazi, the Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information Charles Aniagwu also commended the peaceful conduct of the exercise.