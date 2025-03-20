Delta APC Crisis Deepens As Leaders Demand Chairman’s Removal

Share

The leadership crisis in the Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress APC deepened yesterday as the State Executive Committee (SEC) and other leaders demanded sacking of Chairman Omeni Sobotie.

In their petition to the party’s National Chairman Umar Ganduje, they accused the state chairman of causing disaffection in Delta APC.

The petitioners also accused Sobotie of working for the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the detriment of the party.

In the petition, by 81 SEC members and other leaders also frowned on the alleged call for the removal of the APC National Publicity Secretary Felix Morka by the chairman.

Passing vote of no confidence in Sobotie, the petitioners said: “We would also like to use this medium to bring to the attention of the NWC that Sobotie’s leadership as state chairman has been an unmitigated disaster.

He has consistently proved incapable of discharging the functions of his office. “He has been absent without explanation for prolonged periods, foisting a vacuum of leadership that has enabled impostors and unauthorized elements to undermine the party’s institutional integrity and effective functioning.”

