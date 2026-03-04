Delta APC Congratulates Arenyeka-Led Exco

The Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated its newly elected State Chairman, Chief Solomon Arenyeka, and members of the State Executive Committee following what it described as a successful and historic party congress, while also condemning a report alleging a crisis within the party.

In a statement issued on Wednesday in Asaba by the State Publicity Secretary of the party, Valentine Onojeghuo, the APC described as misleading and politically motivated a report by SaharaReporters claiming that the party was experiencing internal divisions after its congresses.

The party said the Ward, Local Government and State Congresses conducted across Delta State were peaceful, transparent and successful, leading to the emergence of a new State Executive Committee headed by Arenyeka through a consensus arrangement widely supported by stakeholders.

According to the statement, the outcome of the congresses reflected the collective will of party leaders and members across the state and demonstrated a commitment to unity and inclusiveness within the APC.

The party maintained that contrary to the claims in the report, there was no parallel congress conducted anywhere in the state, stressing that the exercise took place across the 270 wards and 25 local government areas without factional outcomes.

“For the first time in the political history of congresses in Delta APC, no individual has been paraded or returned as a factional chairman from any so-called parallel congress,” the statement said, adding that the development disproved allegations of internal crisis.

The APC attributed the peaceful conduct of the congresses to the leadership and inclusive approach of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, noting that extensive consultations with party stakeholders helped to ensure consensus and unity throughout the process.

It stated that the consensus-driven model adopted for the congresses placed unity above personal ambition and ensured that party members worked collectively toward strengthening the party’s structure.

The party further noted that the integration of long-standing members and new entrants into the party structure was handled with political maturity and discipline, resulting in what it described as a harmonised and formidable State Executive Committee.

According to the APC, the new leadership under Arenyeka represents competence, experience and inclusiveness, positioning the party for expansion and electoral victories in future elections.

The statement also criticised what it described as speculative journalism, arguing that the absence of a few individuals at political events should not be interpreted as evidence of crisis within a party.

It stressed that unity within the party was demonstrated through institutional order, the absence of factional structures and the acceptance of the outcomes of the congresses.

The Delta APC urged party members to remain focused and ignore what it called attempts to create unnecessary distractions, while also calling on media organisations to verify information before publishing politically sensitive reports.

Reaffirming its readiness for future elections, the party said it had been strategically repositioned and consolidated to pursue victories in the 2027 general elections, including the presidency, governorship, National Assembly and State House of Assembly contests.

The party concluded that Delta APC remained united and committed to advancing its political agenda in the state and beyond.