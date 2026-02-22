Delta APC Conducts Peaceful LGA Congresses, Elects Executives By Consensus

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, on Saturday, successfully conducted its Local Government Area (LGA) Congress across the 25 council areas of the state, with party executives emerging through consensus in a peaceful and well-coordinated exercise.

The congress, which recorded an impressive turnout, was monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, party officials, and members of the media. Members of the APC National Committee assigned to Delta State were earlier received at the party secretariat in Asaba by the State Chairman, Elder Omeni Sobotie.

He commended the committee for the successful conduct of the ward congress and urged them to adhere strictly to party guidelines in overseeing the LGA Congress.

Speaking on behalf of the committee, its Secretary, Hon. Simon Atigwe, assured members that their mission was to ensure a transparent and inclusive process that would strengthen unity and internal harmony within the party.

Atigwe, who spoke to newsmen at the congress venue in Asaba, Oshimili South Local Government Area, after monitoring the exercise across the three senatorial districts, expressed satisfaction with the level of participation and the orderly conduct of members in all the Local Government Areas the committee visited.

He described Delta as a special state for the APC, noting the peaceful atmosphere and adequate security arrangements.

Chairman of Oshimili South Local Government Council, Dr. Kelvin Ezenyili, described the exercise as rancour-free, stressing that the executives emerged through sincere consensus and affirmation.