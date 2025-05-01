Delta: APC Affirms Oborevwori As State Party Leader Following Defection

Share

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State has officially affirmed Governor Sheriff Oborevwori as the undisputed leader of the party in the state, following his recent defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This declaration was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the APC State Publicity Secretary, Valentine Onojeghuo, who emphasized that the governor’s leadership is in line with established party traditions nationwide.

Oborevwori, who joined the APC on Monday, April 28, 2025, was welcomed during an official ceremony attended by key party stakeholders, including Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima, GCON.

According to the APC, the Vice President’s public endorsement of Oborevwori as the party leader in Delta State reflects the position of the party’s national leadership.

“This position is not subject to debate or contention,” the statement read.

“It is a principle consistent with our party’s tradition and leadership structure across the federation, whereby the sitting governor of a state under the APC platform becomes the leader of the party in that state.”

The APC warned against internal dissent, condemning what it described as “strange, arrogant and reprehensible” attempts by individuals to challenge the governor’s authority within the party.

The statement stressed that any continued claim to party leadership by other figures would be considered a “deliberate act of provocation” and met with disciplinary action.

“The party stands united behind His Excellency Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori and remains resolutely committed to his leadership as he continues to deliver on his promises of good governance under the M.O.R.E. agenda,” the statement concluded.

The Delta APC also called on all party members and stakeholders to rally behind the governor’s leadership and warned against divisive actions that could jeopardize the party’s cohesion and developmental objectives in the state.

