Delta: Angry Women Protest Over 26 Missing Kids

Share

Women of Agbarho Community in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, have protested the mysterious disappearance of no fewer than 26 children in the locality.

The protesters, clad in black attire, marched through major streets of the town, chanting melancholic songs, with placards of various headlines, including, ‘Stop Stealing Our Children,’ ‘Where Are Our Kids’, ‘We Want Justice’, ‘Can Somebody Help Us’, Our Children Are Our Tomorrow’, begged Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to intervene.

One of the protesters, Mrs. Efe Okoro, lamented that the list of children that have vanished without trace in the community in the past eight months has risen to 26 children.

She said the victims are mostly between the ages of 3 and 10. She said several complaints to security agencies and local authorities have fallen on deaf ears, hence they trooped to the streets to seek redress.

She said: “There have been no meaningful updates or recoveries. Our frustration has been fueled. We are living in fear everyday because we don’t know whose child is next.”

Corroborating her, another participant in the protest, Mrs. Itohan Orugbo, in Asaba yesterday said, “Children go to school and never return.

Some disappear while playing just in front of their homes. Nobody is safe anymore. If our children were the children of senators or top politicians, would they still be missing?” she asked bitterly.

The Ovie of Agbarho Kingdom, HRM Ogurimer – ime Okorefe I, condemned the wave of missing children and described it as “a declaration of war against the people.

Share