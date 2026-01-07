Delta: ADC Welcomes Ken Pela, Says  New Era of Inclusive Politics 

The political landscape in Delta State shifted as former Labour Party (LP), governorship candidate, Ken Pela, alongside other candidates of the party, State and Local Government officials, as well as members, officially defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Speaking on the defection, the former Labour Party candidate praised the ADC as a credible platform for people-centred, values-driven governance.

Also present at the defection ceremony was Mrs Lauretta Onochie, former Special Adviser to late President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Media.

Reacting to their defections, the ADC’s South-South Zonal Publicity Secretary, Mabel Oboh, described the development as “a defining moment in the collective effort to rebuild Delta State on the principles of integrity, competence, and accountable leadership.”

Oboh explained that Pela’s decision to join the ADC was based on shared ideological values and a dedication to progressive governance.

“Ken Pela exemplifies the leadership that Delta State urgently needs. He is a seasoned professional, a values-oriented politician, and a person whose Vision Better Delta agenda aligns perfectly with the ADC’s dedication to transparency, accountability, and inclusive development,” she said.

The host, Austin Okolie, the Delta State chairman, welcomed the distinguished guests, including national, Zonal, and State executives, stakeholders, and former members of the Labour Party and the Obidient movement, led by Deacon Pela.

” Today’s gathering is historic. It represents a major political realignment in Delta State and a bold signal to Nigeria that a new progressive coalition is taking shape ahead of the 2027 general elections across Nigeria.”

He noted that the presence of the national and Zonal representatives clearly demonstrates that ADC is not only growing at the grassroots but is fully aligned with the national vision of the party.

He, however, added that Pela’s move to ADC Delta is both courageous and strategic for the betterment of Delta State.

In his address, Elder Festus Igbinoba, ADC National Chief Whip, who represented the party’s National Chairman, David Mark, said that Pela’s move to ADC indicates a broader trend of principled leaders shifting towards the ADC.

“This is a convergence of values. The ADC continues to attract leaders dedicated to discipline, institutional growth, and people-focused governance,” Igbinoba remarked.

Welcoming Pela, Senator Andrew Uchendu, ADC Deputy National Chairman, said his joining shows the party’s growing appeal across the nation.

“The ADC is proud to welcome a leader of Ken Pela’s calibre. His choice reinforces our commitment to providing Nigerians with credible leadership options rooted in integrity and service,” Uchendu stated.

On inclusiveness, Chike Okogwu, ADC National PWD Leader, said Pela’s vision strongly aligns with the party’s focus on equity.

“His leadership approach reassures persons with disabilities that the ADC remains a party where everyone truly belongs,” Okogwu noted.

Representing the youth, Dr Bright Honda, South-South Zonal Youth Leader, called the declaration inspiring for young people across Delta State and the region.

“Ken Pela’s consistency and bravery send a powerful message to young Nigerians that principled politics remains possible,” Honda expressed.

Hon. Kennedy Gbandi, former ADC Deputy National Chairman (Diaspora Engagement), commended DCN Ken Pela’s ADC declaration as “strategic and politically significant”, saying it strengthens ADC’s Coalition profile and signals the party’s commitment to inclusive governance and reforms in Delta State.

In his acceptance speech, H.E. Ken Pela thanked the ADC leadership for the warm welcome and officially announced his decision to join the party, emphasising that his move was motivated by conviction, not convenience.

“Today, I formally align myself with the African Democratic Congress, bringing along other former Labour candidates and chieftains, because it embodies the values I stand for: integrity, competence, and service to the people.

The ADC provides a genuine platform to advance the Vision Better Delta agenda and to build a state where governance benefits everyone,” Pela declared.

He added that his decision came after extensive consultations and reflection on Delta State’s future.

“This is not about party labels; it is about purpose. Delta State needs leadership that prioritises the people, strengthens institutions, and rebuilds trust in governance. I believe the ADC offers that opportunity,” he said.

Ken Pela, an economist and investment banker by profession, was the Labour Party’s gubernatorial candidate in the 2023 elections, emerging as a strong alternative to the dominant parties in the state.

His campaign focused on an eight-point development plan called the Vision Better Delta Roadmap, emphasising transparency, fairness, and inclusive economic growth.

Oboh also emphasised that Pela’s political activism did not end with the 2023 elections, pointing to his ongoing civic advocacy and the launch of the Vision Better Delta Movement in 2025.

“This declaration signals that the movement for a better Delta is gaining momentum. The ADC is quickly becoming the political home for credible leaders and citizens tired of recycled leadership and empty promises,” Oboh added.

She concluded by urging Deltans, especially youths, women, and grassroots stakeholders, to join the ADC in forging a future rooted in good governance, accountability, and shared prosperity.

The event was attended by prominent ADC national and zonal leaders, including Senator Andrew Uchendu, Deputy National Chairman; Festus Igbinoba, National Chief Whip; Chike Okogwu, National PWD Leader; Mabel Oboh, South-South Zonal Publicity Secretary; Hon. Kennedy Gbandi; Ebilade E. Kerefe, South-South Zonal Secretary; and Dr Bright Honda, South-South Zonal Youth Leader, Delta woman leader, Mrs Joy Mena, Delta North Senatorial woman leader, Faith Okolo, Vice Chairman Delta North, Lady Chinwe Ejido along with party stalwarts and supporters, who applauded the declaration throughout.