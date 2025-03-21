Delta 4th Largest Economy In Nigeria, Says SSG

Share

Delta State has been rated as one of the top four largest economies in Nigeria through prudent management of resources, investor-friendly policies, and focused oil and gas, manufacturing and technology functionality.

The Secretary to the Delta State Government, Dr. Kingsley Emu, authoritatively said this in Asaba yesterday during his keynote speech at the 2025 Public Lecture and Awards Ceremony of the Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria (APBN) Delta State Chapter.

The SSG maintained that Delta’s economic rise was as a result of deliberate policies aimed at boosting agriculture, industrialization and human capital development.

He said the theme of the event, Role of Professionals in the SuccessfulBN Implementation of the Delta State Government MORE Agenda, was apt as it highlighted the impressive growth trajectory of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

He attributed it to the Governor’s strategic governance, infrastructural investments and a thriving private sector, who diversified and created huge jobs for the people, totalling over 257,000 jobs.

He said, “Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s administration is a key driver of this success.”

