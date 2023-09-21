Delta: 4 Killed as Police Foil Kidnap Attempt, Recover Guns

The Delta State Police Command has foiled a kidnap attempt and killed four of the suspects during a gun duel along Jesse-Igueleba in Edo State. The police also recovered one AK-47 rifle with 25 live ammunition, two locally made cut to size guns and cartridges from the kidnappers.

The Command’s Public Relation Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe in a statement yesterday said the feat followed the reported incidences of kidnapping along Jesse axis of the state on September 12, 2023. Edafe said the Commissioner of Police, CP. Wale Abass, directed the deployment of operatives of the Special Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber Crime Squad {SAKCCS} and DOPS Bufallo team among others to the area.

“During a joint patrol along Jesse – Igueleba in Edo State, the team encountered a gang of armed bandits who laid ambush to attack and kidnap unsuspect- ing motorists. The hoodlums who apparently sighted the police team, fired at the front tyre of the lead pickup van, thus demobilising the vehicle.

“The kidnappers were swiftly engaged in a gun duel by the police team. The armed men eventually succumbed to the superior firepower of the police who pursued them into the deep forest during which four of the suspected kidnappers were fatally wounded. One AK-47 rifle with 25 rounds of live ammunition were recovered from them in the forest.”

Edafe, however, said, the wounded suspects were taken to the hospital for treatment where they were later certified dead. Meanwhile, the CP while applauding the gallantry of the men admonished them to do more and sustain the tempo in the fight against kidnapping and other vices in the state.