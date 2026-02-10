Delta: 3 Years After, DSS Arrests Suspects In Killing Of Soldiers

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested two suspects, linked to the murder of four soldiers in Ashaka Aboh, Ndokwa East LGA, Delta State, three years after the incident.

New Telegraph learnt from highly-placed sources familiar with the case, that the suspects were apprehended sometime in January by secret service operatives, “acting on credible intelligence.” “They have since confessed to the crime, and admitted (alleged) involvement in gun-running and other violent incidents,” one of the trusted sources revealed.

He gave the names of the arrested suspects as: Ufuoma Sunday James and Lawrence Umuakpero Oboguayivw-gue, who were also implicated in the beheading of Chief Okwudili Obi (aka Odumodu), the self-proclaimed traditional ruler of Asemoku Community, during a 2023 communal crisis.

It was gathered that in February 2023, military personnel deployed on a peace mission during a communal crisis between Kwale and Asemoku communities in Ndokwa East LGA were ambushed by hoodlums allegedly led by James, resulting in the death of the soldiers and theft of their weapons. “DSS operatives have been investigating the case for over a year now and in January this year, they received accurate intelligence which led to the arrest of the suspects.