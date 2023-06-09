Delta: 2 Sentenced To Death For Kidnapping, Robbery

A Delta State High Court has sentenced two persons, Theophilus Nwachukwu and Christopher Emeka Okoli, to death by hanging for kidnapping and robbery, among others. The suspects were convicted and arraigned on five counts of conspiracy, kidnapping, robbery and illegal possession of firearm. Justice R. Harriman, the presiding Judge, said the prosecution had proved all the offences preferred against the defendants beyond reasonable doubt.

The complainants, a couple, Mr. and Mrs. Gabriel Adoghe, had approached the court alleging that the defendants had robbed them of a Honda car at gunpoint. They further revealed that the defendants ran out of luck when they met a police checkpoint at Aladja, where the police arrested them with Mr. Adoghe still locked up in the car’s booth.

Delivering her judgment after a careful examination of the available evidence, Justice Harriman held that the prosecution had proved all the offences preferred against the defendants beyond reasonable doubt. In his reaction, the prosecuting counsel, Theophilus E. Omenuwoma, said that he was satisfied with the judgement.

The prosecuting counsel noted that, “the defendants were charged to court on five- counts bordering on Count 1, Conspiracy that gave them seven years imprisonment, count 2, kidnapping, 10 years imprisonment, Count 3/4 armed robbery, to death by hanging while Count 5, illegal possession which earned them 10 years imprisonment, respectively.”

The prosecution counsel however advised youths in the country to shun crime and engage in meaningful ventures that will give them legal money.