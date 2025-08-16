Delta: 10,000 Widows Set For Oborevwori’s Welfare Funds

Delta State governor, Sheriff Oborevwori is set to officially empower 10,000 widows in the state through his social welfare initiative.

The Executive Assistant to the governor on Social Investment, Chief Isioma Okonta, disclosed this in Asaba yesterday.

She said the programme is part of the Oborevwori administration’s commitment to improving the welfare of widows across the state by providing them with financial support and other empowerment packages to enhance their livelihoods.

She added that the initiative aligns with the state’s broader social investment agenda, aimed at cushioning economic hardship and fostering inclusive growth in line with the Renewed Hope for ‘MORE Agenda’.

Okonta said the event would attract government officials, stakeholders in social welfare packages in private and public sectors and representatives of various women groups across the state.

She said the scheme was devoid of political knavery as it was packaged to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal for people in that category.